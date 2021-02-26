Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur gets bail from Punjab & Haryana HC

Image Source : ANI Activist Nodeep Kaur gets bail.

In a major relief to labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, who was arrested in Haryana on criminal charges during the farmers' agitation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted her bail. Justice Avneesh Jhingan passed the order on her bail petition.

In the petition, she said she was falsely implicated under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder, assault and detering a public servant from discharge of his duty.

She said she was "targeted and falsely implicated" in the case as she was generating support for the farmer protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Even British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi had expressed concern over Nodeep Kaur's arrest, saying the abuse of peaceful protest activists, especially women, is an affront to democracy and civilised society.

"Alarmed to learn of sexual assault and torture allegations in police custody of Punjabi trade unionist Nodeep Kaur, who after four weeks hasn't even been granted bail," Dhesi had tweeted. Nodeep Kaur, 23, was arrested on January 12 during the farmers' protest at Kundli in Haryana.

Nodeep's case came to the fore as US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris claimed in a tweet that she was "tortured and sexually assaulted" in police custody. However, the police had said she was facing serious criminal cases.

