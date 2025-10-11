Nobel Peace Prize for Rahul Gandhi? Congress leader says Lok Sabha LoP also 'fights to save Constitution' The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced that 58-year-old Machado, who leads the opposition in Venezuela, is the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. In a statement, it said Machado won the prize for her efforts to promote peace in Venezuela.

New Delhi:

Drawing parallels between Rahul Gandhi and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, Congress spokesperson Surendra Singh Rajput on Friday said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is also fighting to save the Constitution in the country. In a post on X (which was previously called Twitter), Rajput said the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was given to Venezuela's opposition leader, proposing that Gandhi, who is an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, also deserves the coveted award.

"This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the Leader of the Opposition in Venezuela for defending the constitution. The Leader of the Opposition in India, Shri Rahul Gandhi, is also fighting the battle to save the country's constitution," Rajput, a member of Congress' national media panelist, said.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced that 58-year-old Machado, who leads the opposition in Venezuela, is the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. In a statement, it said Machado won the prize for her efforts to promote peace in Venezuela and ensure that the people there get democratic rights. It said Machado has been a 'key leader' in unifying the opposition in Venezuela, which is currently going through a 'humanitarian and economic crisis'.

"Venezuela’s authoritarian regime makes political work extremely difficult," the committee headed by human rights advocate Jørgen Watne Frydnes said. "As a founder of Súmate, an organisation devoted to democratic development, Ms Machado stood up for free and fair elections more than 20 years ago."

Meanwhile, Gandhi has been a constant critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, accusing the saffron party of attacking India's constitution and trying to end the democracy in the country. Gandhi has repeatedly claimed that he is fighting to save India's Constitution and the democratic rights for the people.

However, the BJP has rejected Gandhi's allegations, saying the former Congress president has become the "flag-bearer of anti-India forces". The ruling party has repeatedly accused Gandhi of opposing India everywhere, adding that it has become his nature.