No women journalists at Muttaqi's press conference in Delhi sparks outrage Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s Delhi press conference excluded women journalists, drawing global criticism over the Taliban’s ongoing gender discrimination.

New Delhi:

A press conference addressed by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on Friday sparked widespread criticism after no women journalists were invited, highlighting the Taliban’s persistent gender bias—even on Indian soil.

The event at the Afghan Embassy followed talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, where the leaders discussed bilateral trade, humanitarian aid, and security cooperation. However, photographs and reports show the presser was attended only by male reporters.

Taliban officials restrict media participation

Sources said the Taliban delegation decided on the media invitees, ignoring Indian suggestions to include women journalists. The move drew immediate backlash, as the Taliban have faced global condemnation, including from the United Nations, for curbing women’s rights in Afghanistan.

The exclusion of women journalists from Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s Delhi press conference sparked widespread outrage, with observers and members of the media condemning it as a blatant reflection of the Taliban’s entrenched misogyny.

Outrage over Taliban’s exclusion of Women journalists

Critics questioned how such gender-based discrimination could be allowed on Indian soil, highlighting the dissonance of granting a red-carpet welcome to a delegation that systematically restricts women’s rights, while ignoring the plight of Afghan women and girls in official statements or remarks during the visit. The move drew sharp criticism both nationally and internationally as an affront to gender equality and India’s democratic values.

Muttaqi sidesteps women rights questions

When questioned about Afghan women’s situation, Muttaqi avoided a direct response, stating: “Every country has its own customs, laws, and principles, and there should be respect for them.” He also claimed that Afghanistan’s security situation has improved since the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, citing reduced daily casualties compared to the pre-Taliban period.

Global concerns over Taliban's gender policies

Since 2021, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on Afghan women, limiting education, employment, and public life. In July, the UN warned of widespread, systematic oppression of women and girls in Afghanistan. Journalist Suhasini Haidar condemned the presser, calling it “abhorrent and illegal discrimination brought to India under full official protocol.”

First Taliban Ministerial visit since 2021 takeover

Muttaqi’s visit is the first by a Taliban minister to India since their return to power. While discussions focused on trade and security, the men-only press conference became the focal point of criticism, emphasising global concerns over the Taliban’s treatment of women.