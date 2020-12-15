No Winter Session of Parliament this year due to Covid-19: Government

Image Source : INDIA TV No Winter Session of Parliament this year.

There will be no Winter Session of Parliament this year due to the pandemic, the government has informed. In a letter to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is "willing to have the next session of Parliament at the earlier".

"It would be appropriate to have the Budget Session, 2021 in January, 2021 keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances created by Covid-19 pandemic," Joshi told Chowdhury.

Joshi also informed that he has "informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with the Winter session".

In September, the Monsoon session was cut short after many MPs tested positive for coronavirus. As many as 19 Lok Sabha MPs and eight Rajya Sabha MPs had tested positive.

