No untoward incident reported during anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Police

No untoward incident was reported during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police said. Besides police personnel, 52 companies of other forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed to maintain law and order, Delhi Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. He said social media and WhatsApp groups are being closely monitored to check rumour mongering,

Legal action will be taken against those who spread rumours, Randhawa told reporters.

"Please share with us if you receive any rumours through groups. We are in the process of identifying those who are indulging in rumour mongering and legal action will be taken against them," the PRO said.

Randhawa said no untoward incident was reported during the anti-CAA protests in the city

He also said police had information of "mass movements from neighbouring states and proper arrangements were made".

"There was proper checking on the borders and due to that, traffic was heavy," he told reporters.

Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people.

Two protests were scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheed Park near ITO.