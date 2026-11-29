It appears that the INDIA bloc even failed to persuade NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar in making a U-turn against his party's stand over delimitation, with the veteran political giving no clear indication of support or opposition to the bloc's appeal, sources said on Sunday.

The brief meeting took place at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where Pawar remains admitted. During the meeting, the INDIA bloc delegation which consisted Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder Mamata Banerjee and other leaders urged Pawar to support the opposition.

However, sources told India TV that Pawar did not give them any positive or negative response, leaving them 'disappointed'. They added the meeting remained largely limited to discussions regarding the veteran politician's health and appealing him to reconsider his party's decision, adding Pawar himself did not speak much.

The NCP(SP) has already declared its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over delimitation. The party holds eight seats in the lower House, and its support would also strength the NDA's position in the Lok Sabha, as the bills linked to delimitation and implementation of women's reservation requires two-thirds majority for a passage.

Congress still hopeful of Pawar's U-turn?

Even though sources said INDIA bloc leaders were left 'disappointed' following Sunday's meeting, the Congress remains hopeful of a U-turn from Pawar. Following the meeting, Gandhi said the opposition's fight would continue and everything remains "good".

"Our battle is still going on, it is all good," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the delegation presented their views, adding they remain hopeful that Pawar would stand with the nation. "We have presented (our views). I hope he has understood, and he would support the nation. The nation is important. He has always stood with secular forces. I hope he would support the INDIA bloc," he said.

Earlier, the INDIA bloc also received a setback from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), with party chief MK Stalin refusing to back the opposition alliance and reiterating that safeguarding Tamil Nadu's interest remains his priority. Now, the Parliament is all set for stormy proceedings during the special sitting that begins Monday.

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