No metro trains cancelled or curtailed during protest: DMRC tells SC 85% of network remained fully operational

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday filed a response in the Supreme Court regarding concerns over metro services during the October 10 CJP's anti-CEC protest, stating that no services were curtailed and the number of train trips was not reduced.

In an affidavit filed by DMRC Chairperson D Thara, the corporation said the metro operated according to its scheduled Saturday timetable on October 10. A total of 271 trains were deployed, completing 4,157 trips across the network.

The DMRC said the entry and exit were restricted in only 45 out of 303 stations, accounting for only 15 per cent of the entire network. It said the entry and exit regulations were undertaken pursuant to the assessment of law enforcement agencies and in accordance with their directions.

"An order issued on October 8 did not impose a complete ban on public transport but directed that 57 stations be kept closed to passenger movement. The decision was taken based on assessments and instructions from security agencies. A subsequent order issued on October 9 reduced the number of stations to be kept closed to 45," DMRC said.

85% of network remained fully operational

DMRC said that the rest of the network remained operational on October 10, with around 85 per cent of the metro network (258 stations) remaining fully operational, accessible and functional for commuters.

The corporation further said that interchange facilities between different metro lines remained available at 14 of the 45 affected stations. It added that alternative stations were kept operational to minimise inconvenience to commuters affected by the restrictions.

DMRC also informed the court that, following its intervention, the affected stations were reassessed and the number of stations facing restrictions was reduced.

32 lakh passengers travelled on Oct 10

According to the affidavit, around 32 lakh passengers travelled on the Delhi Metro on October 10. "The actual number of passengers who boarded the metro on October 10, 2026 was 32 lakh approximately, as against approximately 58 lakh passengers on a normal second Saturday," the DMRC said.

The corporation reiterated that trains operated as per the scheduled timetable and that there was no reduction in the total number of trips.

Thara personally filed the affidavit, expressing respect for the court and stating that the October 9 order had been fully complied with. She also tendered an unconditional apology for any possible contempt of court.

The corporation filed the compliance report in pursuance of the apex court's October 9 order.

While hearing a plea against the closure of various metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the October 10 protest in the national capital, the apex court had directed the Centre to ensure that there was no "complete prohibition" of the movement of metro and trains coming to Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant had also directed the DMRC and others to file a compliance affidavit.

The protest call was given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and some student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.

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