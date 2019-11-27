No specific report of losses due to restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir: Centre

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The government on Wednesday said there was "no specific" report received from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir about any "new losses" of income and jobs due to restrictions imposed after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

The government told Parliament that the people of the region would now be able to realise "full potential of economy".

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered from terrorist violence and separatism supported from across the border for the past many decades and were denied certain constitutional provisions on account of Article 35-A, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha.

He was replying to a written question of CPI(M) leader K Somaprasad, who had asked whether the government has take note of the burden, loss of income and jobs of people of the union territory following the restriction imposed in recent days and if government intends to declare a compensation package for those who lost jobs and earnings.

The MP had also asked whether any report has been received about the loss in the IT and tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir during the recent restriction periods.

However, Reddy, in his written reply, spoke about loss due to terrorism for decades and also that the people of the erstwhile state were denied full rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and the benefits of various Central Laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens of the country.

"As a result, full economic potential of the region could not be realized by the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions for the last 70 years," he said.

The minister said after the declaration issued abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories, all such aspects have been addressed and the people of Jammu and Kashmir can now realize full potential in all sectors of economy like in other parts of the country.

He said that due to the these recent decisions, certain precautionary measures taken initially have already been substantially relaxed.

"There is no specific report received from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir regarding any new losses on account of such preventive steps taken as a short-term measure," he said.

The minister said that under the Rs.80,068 crore Prime Minister's package announced on November 7, 2015, 63 major development projects in road, power, health, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, skill development sectors are already under various stages of implementation.

"In addition to the above steps, many flagship schemes of the Government of India including the individual beneficiary centric schemes are being proactively implemented by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.