No relief for ex-wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan as Delhi HC refuses to set aside sexual harassment case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to set aside a sexual harassment case against former wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The petition filed by Singh was heard by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

Earlier the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex- BJP MP approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR and charges framed against him in a sexual harassment case lodged by six women wrestlers.

Singh contended that the investigation was done in a biased manner as only the version of the victims, who were interested in taking revenge against him, was considered and the charge sheet was filed before the trial court without taking care of the falsehood of allegation.

The former WFI chief claimed that he has been falsely implicated in this case and no offence as alleged by the prosecution has been committed by him. On May 21, the trial court had framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women.

The court had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against Singh after the intervention of the Supreme Court in May 2023.