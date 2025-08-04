No relief for Bhupesh Baghel in liquor scam case: SC asks former CM, his son to move Chhattisgarh HC The case relates to an alleged Rs 2,161 crore liquor scam under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya Baghel to approach the Chhattisgarh High Court with regard to their individual reliefs sought against investigation and arrest in the money laundering case in connection with the multi-crore liquor scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi requested the High Court to deal with the matter expeditiously.

With respect to the duo challenging the constitutional validity of PMLA provisions regarding powers of ED to investigate, arrest, etc, the top-court bench asked the petitioners to file a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, which will be considered on August 6.

The ED had arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18. After this, he was produced in the court on July 22. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. After this, he sought protection from arrest in the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court asked him to go to the High Court.

Liquor scam caused over Rs 2,161 crore loss

Bhupesh Baghel and Chaitanya Baghel are accused in the alleged liquor scam of Chhattisgarh. The ED has considered Chaitanya Baghel as the mastermind of this scam.

According to the ED, the scam resulted in a loss exceeding Rs 2,161 crore to the state exchequer. The alleged illegal syndicate operated through the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL), taking bribes from liquor distillers and awarding them market share in return. Off-the-books sales of country liquor through government shops, manipulation of FL-10A licenses for foreign liquor trade, and cartel-like market practices were allegedly used to launder massive proceeds of crime.

High-profile names and political fallout

The ED has named several key players in the scandal, including Anwar Dhebar and former bureaucrat Anil Tuteja, with allegations also directed at former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, who reportedly received regular kickbacks. As of now, assets worth Rs 205 crore have been attached in the case.

The Congress party has strongly condemned the arrest, labeling it a “blatant act of political vendetta.” Party leaders claim the BJP-led central government is misusing investigative agencies to target opposition figures and influence upcoming electoral outcomes in Chhattisgarh.

With political temperatures rising and further raids expected, the case is poised to become a major flashpoint in the state’s political landscape in the run-up to future elections.

