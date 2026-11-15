No prosecution for eligible voters reapplying through Form 6 after SIR deletions: EC to SC

New Delhi:

The Election Commission (EC) has informed the Supreme Court that voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls, despite having been enrolled earlier, can submit fresh applications through Form 6 without facing the risk of prosecution.

In an affidavit filed before the court, the poll panel said Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) had been asked to widely publicise this clarification, including in local languages, to ensure that voters are aware of the provision.

'No prosecution against anyone for filing Form 6'

"It had been brought to the notice of the Commission that some apprehensions were expressed that applicants who were enrolled as voters in previous electoral roll(s) but whose names did not appear in the draft Electoral Roll during the SIR -- by filing Form 6, may face action for prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, on account of the fact that they were enrolled as voters in the previous electoral roll(s).

"In order to allay such misapprehensions, the Commission ... has clarified that no prosecution will be launched against anyone for filing Form 6 merely on the ground that the applicant/elector was previously enrolled in the electoral roll(s) prior to the SIR and their name did not appear in the draft electoral roll during the SIR, provided that the applicant/elector is not already enrolled in any other Parliamentary or Assembly Constituency and the declaration made is otherwise in accordance with law," the affidavit said.

The poll panel also said it had taken note of the Supreme Court's suggestion to contact voters left out of the rolls under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate) category and facilitate their inclusion in the electoral rolls.

"The Commission decided to take certain further measures in the interest of the voters. The Commission has inter alia issued directions by its communication dated November 6, 2026, to the Chief Electoral Officers of the states/UTs where the SIR is ongoing," it said.

The EC said it has asked the CEOs to allow voters to submit the duly-filled Enumeration Form (Annexure A) to the ERO or the AERO or the BLO for their current ordinary residence.

"Electors who have not shifted may submit the signed Enumeration Form (Annexure A) with the Annexure-B statement giving the reason for the earlier non-submission of the Enumeration Form. They can submit it to the ERO/AERO/BLO in person or through family members. Online submission option with e-sign will be available on ECINET," it said.

'No elector deprived of getting name included'

The poll panel said it had also directed the establishment of a mechanism to ensure that no eligible voter is denied the opportunity to have their name included in the final electoral roll, provided they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria. It added that due care would be taken to prevent duplicate enrolments.

"The Commission remains committed to its constitutional duty of ensuring the purity of the election process. There are challenges on count of the large numbers involved, and also because the full data is digitalised.

"There have been and will be problems that arise from time to time and the Commission remains alive to the need to ensure that those who are eligible to vote find their names in the voters' lists but equally, at the same time, to ensure that all inconsistencies in these lists are addressed," it said.

The EC had earlier strongly defended its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the Supreme Court, maintaining that the exercise was authorised by law and the relevant orders were approved unanimously by all three members of the commission.

Rejecting the allegations that Form 6 was amended, the poll panel, in its response to a petition against the chief election commissioner (CEC) and decisions taken by it, had said no changes were made to the statutory Form 6 used for voter registration.

(With PTI inputs)

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