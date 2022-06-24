No plans for 'separate state' of North Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the inaugural session of India Global Innovation Connect in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Highlights There's no thinking or proposal at govt level on separate state of North Karnataka: Bommai

Umesh Katti has made statements for division of state from time to time

Bangalore has become a centralized place for only the people of South Karnataka: Umesh Katti

Karnataka news updates : The government is not thinking or planning to propose a separate state of North Karnataka, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured on Thursday (June 23).

"There is no thinking or proposal at the government level on a separate state of North Karnataka," Bommai said.

Reaction of CM Bommai on Umesh Katti's recent statement:

Reacting to the statement of minister Umesh Katti on the said issue of a separate state for North Karnataka, Bommai said, "this is not the first time Umesh Katti has spoken about it. He has been saying it for many years. He himself should reply to this question."

As per the information, Katti has made the statements for the division of the state and urged for the formation of a separate state, from time to time. "Bangalore has become a centralized place for only the people of South Karnataka, while the ones in North Karnataka are suffering because of it, that's why we need a separate state, and that is our agenda," he had alleged.

During his address to the media persons at Karnataka Bhavan in the national capital, Bommai asserted that he will get the probe into the matter of the poor quality of a road laid by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) right before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state in Bengaluru and Mysore.

PM Modi's earlier visit to Karnataka:

PM Modi visited the state on June 20 for his two-day trip, where he inaugurated several developmental projects including the Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, the campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University located in Jnanabharati Campus of the Bangalore University, and also laid the foundation stone for Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multi-Speciality hospital.

The road near the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) was laid just a couple of days before PM Modi's visit to inaugurate the BASE campus. The Chief Minister has instructed the BBMP Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the shoddy work and take appropriate action against those responsible for it.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the road caved in due to leakage of a water pipe.Meanwhile, Bommai's visit gave rise to fresh speculation of changes in the state Cabinet. According to the tour programme released by his office, the Chief Minister reached New Delhi on Thursday afternoon and will return to Karnataka on Friday evening.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: India will have 50 states after 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka will be split into two: Minister

ALSO READ: Tremors felt in Karnataka, last for nearly 10 seconds; houses, roads develop cracks

Latest India News