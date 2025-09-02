No place in India for those who spread hatred: Maulana Mahmood Madani At a press conference in Guwahati, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma may send him to Bangladesh. But the Assam government must end its unlawful actions and derogatory treatment of a particular community.

New Delhi:

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President, Maulana Mahmood Madani, addressed a crowded press conference today at Hotel RKD in Guwahati, voicing deep concern over recent government actions in Assam. He said these measures are not only inhumane but also in violation of the Supreme Court’s directives.

Recounting his visit to several affected areas, he said: “I saw with my own eyes the despair and helplessness on people’s faces. The most painful part is not just the demolitions but the humiliation, branding an entire community with insulting terms like ‘Miya’ and ‘Doubtful’.”

Maulana Madani clarified: “If any foreigner is found here, deport them. We have no sympathy for illegal migrants. But citizens of India who have been uprooted must be rehabilitated. Where eviction is unavoidable, it must follow the Supreme Court’s guidelines with basic human compassion.”

Referring to the Chief Minister’s remark that he would “send Madani to Bangladesh,” the Jamiat president said: “I have been in Assam since yesterday. If he wishes, he can send me. But if such a threat can be given to someone whose ancestors endured six imprisonments in the freedom struggle, then what will be the fate of ordinary Muslims?”

Responding to the CM's claim that he is "not afraid," Madani remarked: "He is the head of a state; why should he fear? I am just a common citizen, a 'zero' in his words, yet I too have no reason to fear. The real issue is that those who stoke hatred and enmity have no place in this country. India’s civilisation is thousands of years old. Anyone who defaces it with hatred has no right to remain here. Such people would be better off going to Pakistan.”

Answering a question about damage to Namghars (community prayer houses), he stressed that both Namghars and mosques are integral to Assam’s cultural heritage: “Assam has always been a cradle of diverse traditions shaped by figures like Shankar Dev and Azan Faqir. If the Namghar is harmed, the mosque too will not remain safe. Protecting both is our shared responsibility.”

Opening the press conference, Maulana Madani recalled Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s century-long legacy, noting its key role in the freedom struggle and its opposition to the Two-Nation Theory. "Our consistent position has been that service to the nation should not be based on religion but on a broad, humanitarian, and patriotic spirit," he affirmed.

Also present were Maulana Mohammad Hakimuddin Qasmi (General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind), Maulana Abdul Qadir (Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Assam), and Maulana Fazlur Kareem (Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Assam). On this occasion, Maulana Abdul Qadir announced that Jamiat had distributed essential relief materials among 300 displaced families in Lakhiganj, Dhubri (Assam).