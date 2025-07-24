'No place for double standards against terrorism': PM Modi on Pahalgam attack during meet with Keir Starmer Thanking Starmer for his support to India during the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi said that the security agencies of India and the UK will continue to enhance cooperation and coordination on matters such as the extradition of economic offenders.

In a veiled dig at Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that there is no place in the world for "double standards" in the fight against terrorism. The Prime Minister made the remarks during his media statement with his British counterpart Keir Starmer in London.

Thanking Starmer for his support to India during the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi said that the security agencies of India and the United Kingdom (UK) will continue to enhance cooperation and coordination on matters such as the extradition of economic offenders.

"There is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism," PM Modi said, as reported by news agency PTI. "We agree that forces with extremist ideologies cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms."

Pakistan tries to resume talks with India

Interestingly, PM Modi's remark comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made an attempt to resume talks with India, saying Islamabad is ready to hold "meaningful dialogue" with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues.

Sharif had said this during his meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, who had called on him at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Pahalgam attack and deteriorating ties between India, Pakistan

It should be noted that the ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated to a new low following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor and neutralised several terror camps inside the Pakistani territory.

Message to China? PM Modi talks about Indo-Pacific

In what could be seen as a message to China, PM Modi also spoke about the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific region, asserting that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential.

Noting that the demand of today's era is not "expansionism, but developmentalism", the Prime Minister said, "We have continued to share views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in West Asia."

