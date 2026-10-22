'No permission needed to hoist national flag': Neha Bora moves Delhi High Court against peace bond notice

New Delhi:

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Thursday told Delhi High Court that she does not need permission to hoist national flag as she challenged the police notice to execute "peace" bond. Her submission was made in the court while referring to the Delhi Police notice which said that Bora hoisted the national flag without seeking permission. The Delhi High Court will deliver its verdict on Friday at 6 pm.

Neha Bora challenges notice by SEM

Neha Bora has challenged a notice issued by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), which directed her to furnish a bond of Rs 10,000 and "maintain peace." However, opposing the petition, the Delhi Police has argued that Neha Bora’s petition is not maintainable.

"Question is does this (notice) have substance? We don't need permission to hoist the national flag. They need a class on law," senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Bora, contended before Justice Subramonium Prasad. During the hearing of the matter, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing Delhi Police, raised objection on the maintainability of Bora's petition.

Neha Bora seeks quashing of notice and directions to police not to take any action against her

It should be noted that Neha Bora, who has been at the forefront of protests against the alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has sought quashing of the notice and directions to the police not to take any coercive action against her.

Notably, the Delhi Police notice, issued on October 17 under Section 126 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), asked the student leader to appear before the SEM (special executive magistrate) on October 19 and show cause why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety "for keeping peace for a period of enquiry".

Section 126 empowers the SEM to enforce such bond signing if there is credible information that a person is likely to breach peace, disturb public tranquillity, or commit a wrongful act that may cause disturbance.

Neha Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16

Neha Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 when she was on her way to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march. She was released on October 17.

The court also noted that the petitioner, Neha Bora, is concerned that she has already been branded as a 'bad' person, and is now being asked to promise that she will 'be good.' When an individual comes before the court and promises to behave properly, it implies that they have not been behaving properly until now. On behalf of the Delhi Police, ASG Chetan Sharma questioned: when there are six FIRs registered against Neha Bora, can she truly be considered completely innocent?

Also Read:

Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora taken into custody by Delhi Police ahead of 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march