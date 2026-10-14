'No one will be spared': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on anti-drug activist murder in Mansa

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday (October 14) expressed grief over the killing of Parvinder Singh, also known as Jhota, in Mansa and assured that those responsible would face strict action. Calling the incident "very unfortunate", Mann said the Punjab Police would leave no stone unturned to ensure a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to justice.

Culprits will face strictest possible punishment: CM Mann

"A very unfortunate incident has occurred in Mansa, in which social worker Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead. I want to make it clear that the Punjab Police will leave no stone unturned in this matter. The culprits will face the strictest possible punishment. If anyone else is found to be behind the conspiracy, they too will not be spared," CM Mann said.

Mann said the state government was waging a war against drugs across Punjab and would show no leniency, regardless of the accused person's identity or influence. " We have waged a war across Punjab against all forms of drugs, and no one will be granted any leeway or shown any leniency. It does not matter who the person is or how far-reaching their connections are," he said.

He also conveyed his condolences to Jhota's family and said he had issued strict instructions to the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct a comprehensive investigation and establish the truth. "I also express my condolences to Parminder Singh Jhota's family; such an incident should never have happened. I have issued strict instructions to the DGP to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and ensure the truth is fully revealed," he added.

Prime accused arrested from Rajasthan

The Punjab Police has arrested the prime accused from Salasar, Rajasthan.

Parvinder Singh alias Jhota, known for raising his voice against drug abuse, was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace on Tuesday, October 13. Ashwini Kumar, the medical store owner, opened fire on Jhota and his companions, allegedly after they questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man. The incident took place while the activist was hosting a Facebook Live.

Jhota had been campaigning against drugs in Mansa for a long time and regularly used social media livestreams to highlight what he claimed was the open sale of addictive substances. The confrontation reportedly began when he questioned a medical store owner over an alleged drug sale. Opposition leaders have since demanded accountability from the state government, while Jhota's mother has recalled how her son feared for his life.

The incident has triggered a political storm, with opposition leaders accusing the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to tackle the drug menace and maintain law and order.

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