'No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore': PM Modi's stern warning to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor PM Modi warns Pakistan that no nuclear blackmail will be tolerated and declares Operation Sindoor as India's new uncompromising policy against terrorism.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a forceful address to the nation on Monday, issued a direct warning to Pakistan, stating that "No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore." Referring to the recent counter-terror operation Operation Sindoor, Modi said, "Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms."

Speaking for the first time since India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7—just two weeks after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives—Modi described the assault as "the most barbaric face of terrorism" and held Pakistan accountable for sheltering and supporting terrorist organizations.

"The world witnessed the grim reality of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor when top officials of the Pakistani military openly stood in solidarity with terrorists. This stands as the strongest evidence of state-sponsored terrorism," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi made it clear that India's new doctrine would make no distinction between non-state actors and their state sponsors. "There will be no distinction between government-sponsored terrorism and terrorist organisations. A new line has been drawn. Operation Sindoor is now India’s new policy against terrorism," he declared.

He further asserted that the future of peace in the region depends entirely on Pakistan's conduct, noting that Indian operations across the border had only been “paused,” not ended.

The Prime Minister categorically ruled out any normalisation of ties until Islamabad dismantles its terror infrastructure. "Terror and talks can't go hand in hand. Terror and trade can’t go hand in hand. 'Paani aur khoon ek saath nahi beh sakte' (Water and blood cannot flow together)," he said.

On the issue of dialogue, Modi maintained that any future engagement with Pakistan would be strictly limited to terrorism and the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “If there is any talk with Pakistan, it will be on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — and nothing else,” he said.

Wrapping up his address, the Prime Minister reiterated, "This is not the era of war, but it is not the era of terrorism either."

With this strong statement, India has drawn a firm line—sending a clear message to both terrorists and their state backers.