No new coronavirus case in Gurugram in last 72 hours

No new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gurugram over the last 72 hours, district authorities said on Saturday. They further said that two people, who are said to have contracted the infection at the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month, were no longer exhibiting symptoms of the new virus and now appeared to be doing well.

Gurugram is now left with 18 people who have coronavirus, while 14 persons have recovered so far after having being infected with the virus.

Overall, Haryana has recorded 177 coronavirus infections, resulting in three deaths.

India has witnessed 7,529 cases of coronavirus, which have resulted in 242 deaths.

