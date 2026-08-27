No more women-only holiday: Himachal Pradesh announces Raksha Bandhan off for all govt employees

Shimla:

Raksha Bandhan will no longer be a woman-only holiday in Himachal Pradesh, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government on Thursday declared a statewide holiday for August 28 (Friday).

The announcement was made by the chief minister, who said Raksha Bandhan is a sacred festival that celebrates the love, trust and affection shared between brothers and sisters.

"From childhood mischief to standing by each other through every stage of life, this bond is truly special," he said in a post in Hindi on X (previously Twitter). "To enable brothers and sisters to celebrate Raksha Bandhan together and share the joy with their families, I announce a one-day public holiday across the state on Friday."

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a popular festival that is celebrated across India with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm. This year, it will be celebrated on August 28 (Friday). Several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Gujarat have declared a school holiday for Raksha Bandhan.

Women to get free bus rides in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that women would be given free bus rides across the state on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The free ride would be available from 6 am on August 27 until midnight on August 29 on buses belonging to the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

Adityanath has also directed the police, the administration and the transport department women's safety is given a top priority and patrolling across cities, expressways, highways, and major routes is enhanced. Furthermore, authorities should ensure that traffic is maintained on all key routes.

Bengal govt's directive for Raksha Bandhan

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has directed that Raksha Bandhan celebrations will be organised across the state on August 28, with an aim of promoting national unity, social harmony and the state's cultural heritage. In a directive issued earlier, it said the celebrations will be held at gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, blocks, subdivisions, district headquarters and municipal wards.

For this, several events and programmes will organised that would include Rabindra Sangeet, Rabindra Nritya and performances by folk artistes. "The programmes should... project the core message of national unity, social harmony, fraternity and respect for our diverse cultural heritage," West Bengal Secretary Saumitra Mohan said in the directive.

With inputs from Kapil Thakur

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