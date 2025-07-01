'No more rocket launches or EVs': Trump threatens Musk's businesses over spending bill criticism Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Monday night US time) took a sharp swipe at billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, warning that without US government support, the Tesla CEO would likely "head back home to South Africa."

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."

'Musk heavily dependent on federal subsidies'

Trump went further, alleging that Musk has received more government aid than anyone in history. “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE,” he claimed.

DOGE should investigate Musk’s funding: Trump

The president also floated the idea that DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk once led — should investigate the flow of subsidies to Musk’s companies.

“Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” he added.

Musk slams Trump’s spending bill

Trump’s remarks come as tensions flare over the Senate's pending vote on the White House’s massive tax and immigration agenda. Elon Musk, a vocal critic of the bill dubbed "One Big Beautiful Bill", renewed his attacks and warned that lawmakers supporting it could face political consequences.

The proposed legislation, which is expected to slash social welfare programmes while adding a projected \$3 trillion to the national debt, has triggered widespread debate.

Republicans push ahead with 'big, beautiful bill'

On Monday, US senators were locked in a marathon session as Republicans pushed to pass the bill, which seeks to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. The lengthy process saw multiple amendment votes as part of the party’s effort to cement key economic policies.

Musk threatens to launch new political party

In a series of posts on X, Musk took aim at lawmakers who supported the spending plan. “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame,” he said.

He further warned that if the bill passes, he would form a new political party. “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” Musk posted.