'No meeting request received': EC as Rahul Gandhi, other INDIA bloc leaders protest near poll body office

New Delhi:

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said it had not received any request from any political party seeking a meeting with the poll panel, even as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest near the EC's office demanding a meeting with the election commissioners.

High drama unfolded during the INDIA bloc's protest march from Parliament Street to the Election Commission headquarters earlier in the day, when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with some other leaders, entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises in an attempt to reach the poll panel's office.

'No request for a meeting'

Responding to a query on whether INDIA Bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had sought a meeting with the EC, poll panel officials said, "no request for a meeting on Tuesday had been received from any political party whatsoever."

Rahul Gandhi occupied centre stage during the opposition's street protest, bringing Parliament Street to a standstill. At one point, amid cheers from onlookers, he climbed onto multi-layered steel barricades, stood on them and waved the tricolour before slipping through police cordons and entering the All India Radio (AIR) premises.

He remained inside the AIR compound until just before sunset in a standoff with police, who largely maintained their position and prevented the protesters from reaching the Election Commission office.

Several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, were detained after police stopped the march.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other MPs, were earlier stopped by security personnel on Parliament Street near Akashvani Bhawan and the NITI Aayog office as they marched towards the Election Commission, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

BJD joins INDIA bloc march

In a significant development, the BJD MPs also joined the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march towards the Election Commission that was stopped at Parliament Street, with the Congress asserting that the solidarity of the Opposition to defeat the nefarious designs of the Centre will most definitely be sustained whether it comes to "vote chori" or delimitation.

While taking a swipe at the BJP, the Congress also stated that the countdown to the exit of the "Bharatiya Jhoot Party" has already started. MPs of the BJD, which is not a member of the INDIA bloc, were also part of the protest. BJD MPs Manas Mangaraj and Sulata Deo participated in the protest.

The march was the latest in a series of protests by politicians and civil activists to press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation since a September 25 Indian Express report that suggested irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and differences among the election commissioners.

(With PTI inputs)

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