No lockdown relaxation in Maharashtra till May 3

Lockdown guidelines will remain unchanged in Maharashtra till May 3, state health minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Union Home Ministry late on Friday had issued a notification, where permissions to open small shops and trades in the country had been granted from Saturday, except in containment zones. However, the notification had barred relaxation for big malls and shopping centers, where social distancing could be maintained.

The Delhi government has also decided to implement the Union Home Ministry's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxations. Stand-alone shops, stores in residential areas to remain open but social distancing should be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented, ANI quoted sources as saying. However, no activity will be allowed in containment zones.

