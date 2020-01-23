No, India is not the most dangerous country in the world

A screenshot of the Pakistani news report which falsely labelled India as the most dangerous country in the world

A dodgy Pakistani publication, Newsbox.pk, carried an article on Jan 20, headlined ‘India becomes the most dangerous country to live in: survey’. The news report claimed to have been based on a tweet by Spectators Index, which in turn cited a survey by InterNations. InterNations claims to be the largest global community for expats.

Even though the InterNations survey ranked Brazil at the top of the list of so-called “dangerous nations,” the Pakistani publication somehow twisted the facts and presented India as the most dangerous country.

Even the Spectators Index didn’t rank India at the top of its table, in line with the InterNations’ rankings. Further, InterNations took strong objection to the categorisation of the ‘most dangerous countries’ employed by the Spectators Index.

“Hi, We'd like to clarify that we have not created a list of most dangerous places. Rather, we have a Safety & Security subcategory in our survey, where respondents rated 3 factors including peacefulness, personal safety & political stability(sic),” it said in a tweet, in response to Spectators’ Index.

Most dangerous places to live, 2019.



1. Brazil

2. South Africa

3. Nigeria

4. Argentina

5. India

6. Peru

7. Kenya

8. Ukraine

9. Turkey

10. Colombia

11. Mexico

12. UK

13. Egypt

14. Philippines

15. Italy

16. US

17. Indonesia

18. Greece

19. Kuwait

20. Thailand



(InterNations) — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 18, 2020

Despite multiple fallacies in the news report, Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaafri on Thursday tweeted out Pakistan’s publication report, attracting ridicule on social media.