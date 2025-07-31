No helmet, no petrol in Bhopal: District administration issues strict orders for two-wheeler riders The decision comes in light of the rising number of road accidents caused by people riding two-wheelers without helmet.

Bhopal:

In a major move to enhance road safety, Bhopal District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has issued a strict directive -- two-wheeler riders without helmets will no longer be allowed to purchase fuel at any petrol pump in the Madhya pradesh capital. This order applies to all petrol and also to CNG pumps within the Bhopal district.

The decision comes in light of the rising number of road accidents caused by helmetless riders. The collector's order states that any individual, institution, or fuel station operator found violating this rule will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Orders given to petrol pumps

According to the order, the primary objective is to ensure compliance with traffic rules and reduce road accidents. Fuel pump operators have been explicitly warned that strict action will be taken against them if they provide fuel to riders not wearing ISI-marked helmets.

The order cites Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which mandates that every two-wheeler rider and pillion passenger must wear a protective helmet conforming to safety standards.

Aim to ensure road safety

This is not the first time such campaigns have been launched in Bhopal, but the district administration has announced that this time it will be implemented with full rigour. The administration has clearly stated that no fuel or CNG will be dispensed to any two-wheeler rider who is not wearing a helmet.

Following this directive, it is expected that more people in the city will adopt the habit of wearing helmets while riding.