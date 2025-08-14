No final decision yet on PM Modi’s participation in UNGA, says MEA The UN’s initial agenda typically names heads of state or government well in advance of the event, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently listed to speak at the high-level session alongside leaders from Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

New Delhi:

As the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York approaches in late September, the Indian government has not yet finalised whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend. Despite PM Modi’s name appearing on the provisional list of speakers scheduled for September 26, officials say the final call is still pending and will be made closer to the event date.

Provisional schedule includes PM Modi, but plans may change

The UN’s preliminary schedule typically lists heads of state or government well in advance, with Modi slated to address the high-level session along with leaders from Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. However, experts and government sources note that such lists are subject to change, and attendance by leaders can sometimes be altered due to diplomatic or scheduling considerations.

Diplomatic and political context

Speculation around PM Modi’s participation intensifies amid reports of potential meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA, including with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Additionally, the ongoing trade tensions and tariff disputes between India and the United States have complicated the diplomatic environment. Despite earlier bilateral talks, recent American tariffs on Indian imports have added strain to relations, making Modi’s US visit and UNGA attendance uncertain.

A final decision on PM Modi’s attendance at the UNGA session is expected to be announced after internal government consultations as the September dates draw near. In case of non-attendance, a senior Indian minister will likely represent the country at the UNGA.