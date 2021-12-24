Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kapurthala sacrilege incident: Gurdwara caretaker arrested, case registered

Sacrilege issue: A case has been registered for murder, attempt to murder, and other offences in connection to the Kapurthala incident. Gurdwara caretaker Amarjit Singh has been arrested.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said that no evidence of sacrilege was found in Kapurthala killing and FIR will also be amended. The matter is being probed, he added. An unidentified man, on December 18 was beaten to death for his alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police had said.

"In Kapurthala (killing of a man for alleged sacrilege), no evidence that sacrilege was done. Matter is being probed and FIR to be amended," CM said.

He had jumped across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, picked up the ceremonial sword and reached near a place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib. The man was caught by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members. When he was being taken to the SGPC office, the angry "sangat" (congregation) thrashed him, which subsequently led to his death.

