No entry fee at ASI monuments on April 18 due to World Heritage Day: Ministry of Culture World Heritage Day is celebrated every year on 18th April to honour and protect cultural and natural heritage. Currently, there are 3,698 monuments and heritage sites under ASI protection across the country.

New Delhi:

In a special initiative to celebrate World Heritage Day, the Ministry of Culture has announced that no entry fee will be charged at monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on April 18. The move is intended to encourage public engagement with India’s rich cultural heritage.

Currently, there are 3,698 monuments and heritage sites under ASI protection across the country. These include some of India's most renowned landmarks such as the Taj Mahal in Agra, Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi, and the ancient ruins of Nalanda University in Bihar.

World Heritage Day on April 18

“By waiving off entry fee, the ASI hopes to promote greater public engagement around the importance of conservation and management of our built heritage and how citizens can play an active role in keeping our heritage preserved,” the Culture Ministry said in an official statement.

World Heritage Day, officially known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, is observed annually on April 18 across the globe. The occasion serves as a reminder of the value of historical structures and the importance of their preservation for future generations.

Reinforcing the importance of this initiative, the ministry noted, “With 3,698 monuments and sites under its protection, the ASI is offering this opportunity to reconnect with the country’s historical legacy and architectural marvels.”

The ministry also highlighted this year’s theme for World Heritage Day—‘Heritage under Threat from Disaster and Conflicts’. The theme seeks to raise awareness about the vulnerability of heritage sites to natural calamities, climate change, human negligence, and conflict-related damage. It aims to educate the public about proactive steps that can be taken to safeguard these sites.

“As per the fundamental duties laid down in the Constitution, it is our collective responsibility to protect these invaluable heritage sites and do our bit to preserve them,” the statement added.

The Culture Ministry expressed hope that the free entry initiative would not only boost footfall at these monuments but also foster a deeper sense of appreciation and responsibility among citizens for India’s cultural and architectural heritage.