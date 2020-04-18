No decision to open domestic, international operations, clarifies Aviation Ministry

Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified on Saturday that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. All the airlines have been advised the opening of flight ticket bookings only after the government's decision. Taking to his Twitter handle, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri post, "The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government."

Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government.@MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 18, 2020

This announcement comes hours after Air India announced to open international bookings from June 1. The airline also said that it is opening some selected domestic routes from May 4.

Following the announcement of the extension of nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the aviation ministry announced to suspend all international and domestic flights till 11:59, May 3.

