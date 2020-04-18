No coronavirus-linked death reported from Madhya Pradesh in 24 hours, 59 people cured

Image Source : PTI A modified tanker is used to sanitize a locality during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (file photo)

Not a single death was recorded in Madhya Pradesh, one of the worst-hit states in India due to coronavirus, on Saturday, the state health department said. According to news agency Asian News International (ANI), the central Indian state has recorded a total of 1,402 coronavirus infections till date, which include 69 deaths.

Of the 1,402 people infected in the state, a hundred and twenty-seven (127) have recovered and been discharged till date, the news agency cited the health department as saying. Of the 127 who have been cured of coronavirus infection, fifty-nine persons were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Indore has emerged as the epicentre of the virus in the state, reporting more than half of all the cases.

Only Maharashtra (201) has recorded more deaths in the country than Madhya Pradesh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 957 fresh cases of coronavirus and 36 fatalities, with the total number of COVID-19 cases reaching 14,792, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Since it first surfaced in the country on Jan 30, four hundred and eight-eight (488) people have succumbed to coronavirus.

