No-Confidence Motion may be discussed on August 8 and 9, PM Modi's reply on 10: Sources

The no-confidence Motion, which has been brought against the Narendra Modi government by the Congress may be up for discussion on August 8 and 9 in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi was admitted in Lok Sabha, setting the stage for a showdown between the opposition and treasury benches amid concerted efforts by the I.N.D.I.A bloc to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the contentious Manipur issue in Parliament.

According to sources, the Lok Sabha may discuss no-confidence against the Modi government on August 8 and 9 and PM Modi is expected to reply on the debate on on August 10, around 4 pm. Home Minister Amit Shah who will participate in the discussion on the no-confidence motion on August 8 and 9, will answer questions raised by Opposition parties on Manipur violence, sources added.

This is the second time that the Modi government is facing a no-confidence motion since 2014. The first no-trust motion against the Modi government in Lok Sabha was moved on July 20, 2018. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a thumping win with 325 MPs voting against the motion and only 126 supporting it.

