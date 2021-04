Image Source : PTI (FILE) No clampdown on information if citizens communicate grievances on social media: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ordered no clampdown on information if citizens communicate their grievances pertaining to Covid-19 treatment on social media.

"We want to make it very clear that if citizens communicate their grievance on social media, then it cannot be said it's wrong information. We don't want any clampdown of information. We will treat it as a contempt of court if such grievances are considered for action," the top court said.

Latest India News