No claim or objection filed by any political party on Bihar draft rolls: ECI No claim or objection has yet been submitted by any political party on draft electoral rolls, said the Election Commission of India in a daily bulletin on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Sunday that no political party submitted claims or objections regarding Bihar’s draft electoral rolls between August 1 and 10. Opposition parties, led by Congress, have alleged large-scale voter deletions under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the ECI of “vote theft.”

The ECI stated it received 8,341 claims and objections directly from electors since the draft rolls were published on August 1, but none from political parties. Additionally, 46,588 forms were filed by new voters aged 18 or above. Under SIR rules, no name can be removed from the draft rolls without a speaking order from the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, following an enquiry and fair hearing.

Political storm over Bihar SIR

The revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls has triggered protests from the INDI bloc in Parliament, with the Opposition claiming the exercise may result in mass voter deletions.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ charge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the ECI of “choreographing” elections. Citing alleged irregularities in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura Assembly, he claimed 1,00,250 votes were “stolen” to help the BJP sweep the seat.