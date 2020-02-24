No cheeseburger, steak? US officials worried over Trump's diet in India, say 'never seen him eat a vegetable'

Donald Trump eating a pork chop

As US President Donald Trump is on a 36-hour trip to India, his officials are worried about the change in his diet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday received Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania at the Ahmedabad airport. Further, the Trumps visited the Sabarmati Ashram where they paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. They, along with Modi, began a roadshow to reach Motera Stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event.

"Trump has a salad with a meal every now and then -- but other than that, I have never seen him eat a vegetable," the official was quoted as saying by CNN.

"I don't know what he's going to do in this case. They don't serve cheeseburgers," he added.

Trump's diet is often a rotation of steaks, burgers and meatloaf.

The countries visited by Trump earlier have often accommodated his diet, feeding him lamb or another alternative if steak is not on the menu, officials said.

Even though Trump is a meat lover, but he will be served a number of vegetarian delights prepared by Chef Suresh Khanna of Fortune Landmark Hotel. The hi-tea menu includes assorted canned juice (orange/guava) and tender coconut water as welcome drinks. The live counter will have American/English/Darjeeling/Assam/Earl Grey/Green and Lemon Tea.

Assorted cookies (Honey bee, 7 grain, choco-chip) also figured on the menu along with roasted almonds, cashewnuts, apricots, and dry dates. Khaman, Broccoli and corn button samosa will also be served to the US President. Apple Pie, Kaju Katli and exotic fresh-cut fruits too figured in the list.