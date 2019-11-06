No bail for 2 CPI-M youths charged under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act

Image Source : PTI The Kozhikode district court here on Wednesday refused bail to the two CPI-M workers who have been booked by the police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act

The Kozhikode district court here on Wednesday refused bail to the two CPI-M workers who have been booked by the police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The court observed that since the two have been charged under UAPA, bail cannot be granted. Two students of law and journalism, Allen Shuaib and Thaha Fazil -- both full time CPI-M members -- were arrested on Saturday in Kozhikode after police recovered Maoist propaganda leaflets, besides material condemning the Union government's action in Jammu and Kashmir from them.

Both of them were taken into custody and after lengthy questioning by the police. A court in Kozhikode remanded the two to judicial custody. Actress Sajitha Madathil who is a relative of the accused Shuaib told the media that the family will decide their next move after discussing with the legal experts. The other accused Fazil's Aunt said that they will approach the High Court by moving a bail application.

The family members of both the arrested youths have vehemently rejected the charges of the police. "Fazil was forced to shout slogans in the jeep after he was threatened by the police using a revolver. These are the ways the police is going about," said Fazil's Aunt.

