PM Modi to not address the nation on lockdown today, govt sources say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address the nation over the countrywide lockdown today, ANI quoted government sources as saying. The clarification comes as several reports claimed that the prime minister might announce extension of the lockdown in India tonight at 8 PM.

The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14. During the video conference with Modi, several chief ministers including Punjab' CM Amarinder Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had suggested extending the lockdown at least by a fortnight.

Modi, accompanied by some senior officials, including from the Union health ministry, was wearing a white mask during the meeting which was also attended by chief ministers -- Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal (Haryana), K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana) and Nitish kumar (Bihar).

