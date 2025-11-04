Nitish Kumar working on directions from those sitting in New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi in Aurangabad Slamming the NDA government in the state, Rahul also accused Nitish Kumar of turning the youth of Bihar into labourers. “Question paper leaks are also a regular affair in Bihar, benefitting the financially rich students,” alleged Rahul Gandhi.

Patna:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday addressed an election rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad and said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is working on directions from those sitting in New Delhi. He said Nitish Kumar has destroyed all employment options for state's youth.

Nitish Kumar turning youth of Bihar into labourers: Rahul

Slamming the NDA government in the state, Rahul also accused Nitish Kumar of turning the youth of Bihar into labourers. “Question paper leaks are also a regular affair in Bihar, benefitting the financially rich students,” alleged Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the youth to remain busy in making social media reels, so that they stay distracted from pressing problems about education, health and employment.

Rahul alleges PM Modi promoting “addiction” to social media

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad, Rahul charged PM Modi with promoting “addiction” to social media.

“PM Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, Instagram, Facebook... This is the new high (‘nasha’) of the 21st century. He wants such a scenario because this would ensure that the youth remain distracted, and do not hold his government accountable for their problems about education, health and employment,” he alleged.

Rahul says PM Modi, Amit Shah indulging in 'vote chori'

The Congress MP also claimed that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “were indulging in 'vote chori' (vote theft) in Bihar, as they know the NDA would not win the assembly polls”.

He sad if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, it will be a government of extremely backward, socially marginalised, Dalits.

“PM Modi knows, and Amit Shah knows, that they cannot win the elections in Bihar. There’s only one way for them to win, by stealing votes. 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod'. They stole votes in Maharashtra, Haryana, they stole Lok Sabha elections, and now they are trying to steal the votes in Bihar. But the people of Bihar are alert, no one can steal from the people of Bihar," he said.

Also Read:

Rahul Gandhi promises Nalanda-like university, reiterates 'PM can do anything for votes'