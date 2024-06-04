Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Nitish Kumar to attend NDA meeting tomorrow amid speculations over his 'political switch'

Kumar, whose party is set to grab 12 out of the state's 40 seats, will be leaving for Delhi in the morning. Kumar had visited Delhi during the weekend when he met top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Patna Updated on: June 04, 2024 21:37 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will on Wednesday take part in the NDA meeting scheduled in the national capital, news agency PTI sources said. Kumar, whose party is set to grab 12 out of the state's 40 seats, will be leaving for Delhi in the morning. Kumar had visited Delhi during the weekend when he met top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the BJP falling short of majority, Kumar is being seen as a key player whom the opposition INDIA bloc is also sending fillers.

This is breaking story. More details will be added.

 

