'...son of a brother-like friend': Furious Nitish Kumar slams Tejashwi during Bihar assembly debate

Image Source : INDIA TV Nitish Kumar lost his cool in Bihar Assembly over Tejashwi Yadav.

The heat of the just concluded bitterly fought state election reached the Bihar Assembly that witnessed sharp barbs being exchanged between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday. Tejashwi's reference to a criminal case against the CM saw Nitish losing his cool during the debate.

"I keep listening because he is the son of a friend who's like a brother to me. I don't say anything. Who made his father leader of the legislative..is he aware? Who made him deputy CM? He is talking non sense and lying," Nitish Kumar lashed out at Tejashwi, the leader of the opposition.

Amid chanting of slogans by both the treasury and opposition benches, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha had to adjourn the House for 30 minutes. Later when the House resumed, Nitish Kumar gave a speech by way of the governments reply to the debate on the governors address to the newly constituted assembly.

He said the opposition is entitled to having its aspirations but 'maryada' (decorum) must never be violated.

Tejashwi had also criticised Nitish over his election speech in which the Janata Dal-United leader had talked about the size of Lalu Prasad's family.

"During campaigning, some people were counting children. In a clip, CM was heard saying- 'bete ki chah me bitiya paida karte reh gaye'. In reply, I said it doesn't suit the most experienced CM to drag my sisters into politics," Tejashwi told reporters outside Bihar Assembly building.

Responding to him, a toned down Nitish Kumar said his comments during the election campaigning was made in a lighter vein and were misunderstood.

"I was speaking about the fertility rate and said that in humour. Did I say anything about anyone? People are taking it on themselves on their own," the CM told reporters.

