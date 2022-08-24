Atal ji, Advani listened to me, snapped ties with BJP when they were sidelined: Nitish Kumar in Bihar assembly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav greet acting Speaker Maheshwar Hazari during special session of Bihar Legislative Assembly, in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Bihar Floor Test: Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) government on Wednesday won the floor test wins trust vote in Bihar Legislative Assembly, amid a walkout staged by BJP MLAs walked. Addressing the assembly after Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, CM Nitish Kumar aggressively lashed out at the Centre alleging that it was trying to sabotage his party. Nitish Kumar spoke about BJP in the times of Atal Bihar Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi saying during their leadership, he suggestions were heard. "We (RJD and JDU) have taken the pledge to work together for the development of Bihar. Leaders from across the country called me and congratulated me on this decision and I urged all of them to fight together in the 2024 elections," he said. "You (BJP MLAs) are all running away? You will only get a position in your party if you say things against me. You all must have got orders from your superior bosses," he added. As the chief minister was speaking, he constantly referred to BJP MLAs as kids who don't know anything about politics when he was being interjected.

Their (BJP) only task is to create disturbances in society.

Even press is not being allowed to stay independent. We must fight together to make a difference.

Where were you (BJP) in fight for India's Independence.

All that is happening out of Delhi today is publicity.

Leaders like Vajpayee, Advani treated me with respect; snapped ties with BJP in 2013 in protest against them being sidelined.

My request for central status to Patna University was not accepted.

Don't just talk about 2020 assembly polls; recall elections of past when JD(U) won more seats than BJP.

Earlier in the assembly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was accused of having lost "political credibility" by his former deputy and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad.

Prasad made the remark while taking part in a debate on the motion of confidence brought by the new 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

The BJP leader mocked Kumar’s "personal ambition to become the prime minister despite not having the ability to become the chief minister on his own steam".

"Personal ambition caused him to ditch BJP in 2013 and again nine years later," said the BJP leader who also raked up sidelining of leaders like George Fernandes and Sharad Yadav by Kumar to make his point, drawing angry response from JD(U) members.

"He remains the CM though his deputy keeps changing. He is like a batsman who causes others to get run out to remain on the pitch. RJD should remember that its president Lalu Prasad had compared him to a snake that sheds its skin," alleged the BJP leader.

Tarkishore Prasad also claimed that "jungle raj" has returned to Bihar where crime rate has risen ever since RJD clawed its way back to power and wondered whether allegations of corruption against the party's top leaders "do not matter anymore".

The BJP leader taunted Kumar for JD(U)'s drubbing in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and claimed that the party’s tally shot up to 16 in the state five years later "only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"He wants to become PM though it may be his last innings as CM. He has lost political credibility," Prasad added.

