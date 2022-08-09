Tuesday, August 09, 2022
     
  4. Nitish Kumar's aspirations to become PM led him break alliance in Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Nitish Kumar's aspirations to become PM led him break alliance in Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's aspirations to become Prime Minister led him to break the alliance with the BJP, alleged Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2022 16:05 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar political crisis: Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar for breaking the alliance with the BJP in the state alleging his aspirations of becoming the Prime Minister led him to break the alliance.

Nitish Kumar who is infamous for breaking alliances earlier with the BJP, then Mahagathbandhan, and now again with the BJP, Giriraj Singh said, "Palturam agaye palat ke".

Union Minister Giriraj Singh further said that they have no regrets that party's alliance with JD(U) is no more in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and handed over his resignation as CM.

"All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA," said Nitish Kumar after submitting his resignation to Bihar Governor.

Sources say Nitish Kumar is likely to form the government with the support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), once again. RJD is the single largest party in the state.

