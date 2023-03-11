Nitish on CBI's summons to Lalu's kin: 'This happened in 2017 also, and is happening now'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday accused the Centre of using central agencies against the Opposition. The CM's remark came hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

Indicating that the action was triggered due to the banding together of the Mahagathbandhan, he said, "...This happened in 2017. Then we (JDU-RJD) went our separate ways...5 yrs went by & when we came together, raids occurred again. What can I say?..."

In 2017, the JD(U) alliance with RJD broke down after CBI raids on Lalu Yadav over claims he rigged tenders when he was railway minister in the Congress-led central government.

Meanwhile, the CBI summoned Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case. However, Tejashwi, skipped appearing before the probe agency due to his wife's ill-health. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 10 had also conducted a raid at the residence of Tejashwi in Delhi for over 11 hours.

Before, Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi were also questioned by the probing agency.

Latest India News