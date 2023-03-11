Saturday, March 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Nitish on CBI's summons to Lalu's kin: 'This happened in 2017 also, and is happening now'

Nitish on CBI's summons to Lalu's kin: 'This happened in 2017 also, and is happening now'

The CM also indicated that the action was triggered due to the banding together of the Mahagathbandhan.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Patna Updated on: March 11, 2023 14:44 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday accused the Centre of using central agencies against the Opposition. The CM's remark came hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. 

Indicating that the action was triggered due to the banding together of the Mahagathbandhan, he said, "...This happened in 2017. Then we (JDU-RJD) went our separate ways...5 yrs went by & when we came together, raids occurred again. What can I say?..."

In 2017, the JD(U) alliance with RJD broke down after CBI raids on Lalu Yadav over claims he rigged tenders when he was railway minister in the Congress-led central government.

 

Meanwhile, the CBI summoned Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case. However, Tejashwi, skipped appearing before the probe agency due to his wife's ill-health. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 10 had also conducted a raid at the residence of Tejashwi in Delhi for over 11 hours.

Related Stories
'BJP doors closed forever for Nitish Kumar, enough of...,', says Amit Shah in Bihar rally

'BJP doors closed forever for Nitish Kumar, enough of...,', says Amit Shah in Bihar rally

Nitish urges Oppn to unite to restrict BJP below 100 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Nitish urges Oppn to unite to restrict BJP below 100 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Prashant Kishor in search of new 'Nitish Kumar', says 'people of Bihar should get more choice'

Prashant Kishor in search of new 'Nitish Kumar', says 'people of Bihar should get more choice'

Nitish's JD-U dissolves its Nagaland state committee for supporting NDPP-BJP govt

Nitish's JD-U dissolves its Nagaland state committee for supporting NDPP-BJP govt

Before, Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi were also questioned by the probing agency.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News