Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi in Parliament as NDA introspects Bankipur bypoll drubbing

New Delhi:

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Tuesday, triggering political speculation over the future course of the NDA in Bihar. The meeting assumes significance as it comes just after the BJP suffered a surprise defeat in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll at the hands of Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor.

The bypoll saw Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor defeat BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by more than 19,000 votes, delivering a major setback to the BJP in one of its strongest electoral bastions.

BJP fortress breached

The Bankipur Assembly constituency had remained with the BJP continuously since 1995. The seat was represented for years by the late Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha before being held by his son, Nitin Nabin, who won the constituency in the 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025 Assembly elections.

The bypoll was necessitated after Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his elevation as the BJP's national president. However, the BJP failed to retain the constituency, with Prashant Kishor securing a decisive victory in his electoral debut.

The result was particularly striking as the Jan Suraaj Party had failed to win a single seat in the November 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, making its victory in the BJP stronghold a significant political breakthrough.

Bankipur verdict redefines Bihar's political landscape?

The outcome has intensified discussions over changing political equations in Bihar, with political observers viewing the result as more than just a bypoll upset. The defeat in a seat long considered a BJP stronghold has been interpreted by many as an indication of shifting voter preferences ahead of the next Assembly elections.

During the campaign, Prashant Kishor positioned himself as an alternative political leader after years as an election strategist. Through the Jan Suraaj movement, he focused on issues such as education, employment, migration and systemic reforms, themes that he said resonated with voters in the constituency.

The meeting between Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi, coming immediately after the Bankipur result, has further fuelled speculation over the NDA's strategy as Bihar heads towards a politically crucial electoral cycle.

Result of BJP's arrogance: Prashant Kishor on Bankipur win

In his first reaction to the Bankipur victory, Prashant Kishor spoke exclusively to India TV, saying his victory reflected the electorate's rejection of "arrogance" and signalled a growing willingness among voters to move beyond caste and communal politics.

In his first interview after defeating the BJP in the high-profile Bihar bypoll, Kishor said the people of Bankipur had backed Jan Suraaj because they were looking for a credible alternative to the state's traditional political parties.

"The people voted against arrogance in Bankipur. They rose above caste considerations while casting their votes," Kishor said.

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