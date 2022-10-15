Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
  Patna: Nitish Kumar's boat collides with JP Setu pillar; all onboard including Bihar CM safe

Patna: Nitish Kumar's boat collides with JP Setu pillar; all onboard including Bihar CM safe

Patna news: All onboard the boat including the Bihar CM are safe.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Patna
Updated on: October 15, 2022 14:00 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV. Patna: Nitish Kumar boat collides with JP Setu pillar; all onboard including Bihar CM safe.

Highlights

  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's boat collided with a pillar of JP Setu
  • The boat was collided during inspection of Chhath Ghat situated on bank of river Ganga today
  • All onboard the boat including the CM are safe

Patna news: The boat of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar collided with a pillar of JP Setu during the inspection of Chhath Ghat situated on the bank of river Ganga today (October 15). 

All onboard the boat including the CM are safe.

As per the information given by Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, "There was some technical glitch in the boat due to which it collided with the pillar of JP Setu. Later, Bihar CM and others onboard were safely shifted into another steamboat."

More details are awaited in this regard. 

