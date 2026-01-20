Nitin Nabin appoints poll in-charges for Kerala, Bengaluru hours after taking over as BJP chief Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde has been appointed as the party’s poll in-charge for Kerala, which is set to go to Assembly elections in the coming months. Ram Madhav has been named the poll in-charge for the upcoming Bengaluru civic elections.

New Delhi:

Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin announced a series of key organisational appointments on his very first day in office. Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde has been appointed as the party’s poll in-charge for Kerala, which is set to go to Assembly elections in the coming months. While the Election Commission is yet to announce the official schedule, the party has begun early preparations to strengthen its campaign in the state. Tawde will also oversee the Chandigarh Mayor Election as party observer.

In another significant move, Ram Madhav has been named the poll in-charge for the upcoming Bengaluru civic elections. Satish Poonia and Sanjay Upadhyay have been appointed as Election Co-Incharges, reinforcing the BJP’s strategic focus.

Elections to the five city corporations under the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be held after May 25 through ballot papers, Karnataka State Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi announced on Monday.

Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP’s youngest president in PM Modi’s presence

Nitin Nabin on Tuesday assumed office as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new national president, becoming the 12th leader to hold the party’s top post.

At 45, Nabin is the youngest person to lead the party. A five-time MLA from Bihar and a former state minister, he was elected unopposed. He succeeds JP Nadda, who had been heading the party since 2020.

The announcement of Nabin’s election was made at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event, along with senior party leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-governed states. Leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari also attended the gathering, which saw a large number of party workers.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi struck a light note, saying that when it comes to party matters, he considers himself a worker and described Nitin Nabin as his “boss”.