Video | India launches first rolling barrier guardrail system as pilot project in Himachal Pradesh

Rolling Barrier Guardrail System: India's first rolling barrier guardrail system has been successfully installed on the Nahan to Kumarhatti section of NH 907A in Himachal Pradesh as a pilot project.

This ingeniously engineered system will prevent fatal injuries, especially in hilly areas.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, "In line with PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of zero tolerance towards road accidents, our government, by adopting world class technology is committed to make India's roads safer than ever! #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti."

The number of road accidents and fatalities on roads across the country needs to be reduced through engineering, awareness, and measures of enforcement. The installation of rolling barriers is a step in the right direction.

The rolling barriers absorb collision shock energy by converting the shock energy into rotational energy through spinning rollers during an accident. The barriers can even lead a vehicle back onto the road or completely stop it.

The first rolling barriers have been installed as a pilot project in Himachal Pradesh. There are plans to install the barriers on several other sections of national highways across India or in the areas frequently exposed to accidents.

A consultative committee of members of Parliament was held on March 24 with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to discuss various issues related to road safety. The committee members from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had expressed their concern over a large number of accidents and deaths on roads.

Gadkari chaired the meeting where he asked regional officers and project directors of national highways to ensure appropriate road safety measures in ongoing projects.

