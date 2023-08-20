Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@NITIN_GADKARI Nitin Gadkari shares new video of Dwarka Expressway, India's first 8-lane road

Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a video on Sunday of the Dwarka Expressway, India's first eight-lane elevated road on social media. The expressway, built at a cost of Rs 9000 crore, is expected to be completed by April 2024.

Gadkari took to microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, and called the expressway a marvel of engineering. He wrote, "Marvel of Engineering: The Dwarka Expressway! A State-of-the-Art Journey into the Future."

Earlier, Gadkari had expressed dismay over the inadequate response to questions raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) which resulted in controversy over the cost of construction of Dwarka Expressway in Delhi.

According to ministry sources, Gadkari has conveyed his displeasure with the lopsided attitude adopted by certain officials responsible for responding to queries raised by the CAG with regard to the cost of construction of the Dwarka Expressway at a high-level review meeting on Thursday. The source said that the minister also directed to fix the responsibility of this lapse on the part of senior concerned officials.

Earlier in the month, a political row erupted on the CAG report which flagged the high cost of construction of the Dwarka Expressway. Earlier the ministry sources had said that in the absence of an adequate response from the ministry and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the CAG adopted an incorrect methodology for computing the cost of Dwarka Expressway.

They also explained that the CAG has simply divided the total cost of construction of Rs 91,000 crore (expenditure) under National Corridor Efficiency Programme with the project's entire length of 5,000 kilometres under development.

