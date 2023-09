Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

In a major U-turn, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday, said that the government will not make six airbags "compulsory" in cars. Earlier in October last year, the minister had said that the government would make it mandatory to include six airbags rule for passenger cars.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

