Nitin Gadkari's big statement after Operation Sindoor: 'World War III can break out anytime' Nitin Gadkari said that the patterns of war have changed due to advanced technology, with the use of missiles and drones increasing, reducing the relevance of tanks and other types of aircraft.

New Delhi:

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said there is an atmosphere of conflict in the world right now and in the backdrop of what is happening between Israel and Iran, Russia-Ukraine, a world war can break out anytime.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Beyond Borders', he stressed that technological advancements related to war are also making it difficult to protect humanity.

Gadkari says atmosphere of conflict is going on all over

"An atmosphere of conflict is going on all over the world between the war between Israel and Iran as well as between Russia and Ukraine. The situation is such that there is a possibility of a world war breaking out anytime in the backdrop of these two ongoing wars," Gadkari said.

Gadkari said that today's war is not limited to soldiers only, but civilians are being directly targeted through missiles, drones and ultra-modern technology.

Notably, Gadkari cited the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran wars to say that due to dictatorship and authoritarianism of superpowers, coordination, harmony and love are disappearing and there is an atmosphere of conflict across the world.

Gadkari describes India as the land of Buddha

Describing India as the land of Buddha that gave the message of truth, non-violence and peace to the world, Gadkari stressed the need to review international developments and set future policy after deliberations.

Gadkari further added that the dimensions of war have changed due to advanced technology, with the use of missiles and drones increasing, reducing the relevance of tanks and other types of aircraft.

"Amidst all this, it has become difficult to protect humanity. Often missiles are fired on civilian settlements. This has created a serious problem and all these issues need to be discussed at the global level," the senior BJP leader said.

He further said, "It may not be right to say so, but (the truth is) all this is slowly leading to destruction. Authoritarianism and dictatorship of superpowers is destroying coordination, harmony and love.”

Also Read:

Monsoon horror in Himachal: 78 killed, several missing as cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreak havoc

Uttarakhand weather: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for five districts, CM conducts aerial survey

Supreme Court seeks immediate eviction of former CJI Chandrachud from official residence