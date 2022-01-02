Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur on Sunday.

The Minister will perform the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Genetic Bio-Sciences Private Limited in Nagpur at 11:00 am, the office of Gadkari informed in a tweet on Saturday.

Later, at noon, he will perform Bhoomi pujan and inauguration of various development projects organized by Nagar Parishad, Katol.

Gadkari will also inaugurate Pohekar Multi-speciality Dental Hospital at 01:45 PM, following which, the Union Minister will inaugurate Oxygen Plant at Chaudhary Hospital in Nagpur at 6:00 PM.

