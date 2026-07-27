Nitin Gadkari moves to Bombay HC over 'defamatory, deep fake content' over E20 social media posts

New Delhi:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has moved to the Bombay High Court over alleged defamatory and deepfake content linking him and his family over alleged E20-related business gains. The High Court has allowed him to file a civil suit against Meta and Google for the alleged deepfakes.

Gadkari's advocate Sandeep Singh Ladda argued that the defendants made alleged defamatory and deepfake content publicly available, alleging the defendants to have linked him and his family to E20 Ethanol programme blending profits.

Bombay HC allows Gadkari to file lawsuit

The High Court gave a green signal to Gadkari to file a civil suit against Meta and other social media platforms, along with other unidentified entities allegedly used for misinformation regarding the Union Minister and his family.

Gadkari, who is currently serving as the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, stated that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas administers the ethanol blending programme and E20 policy.

Gadkari's plea mentions that unidentified persons have made posts and deepfake content viral on social media, claiming that the Union Minister was responsible for the programme. The plea further states that the allegations are without an iota of truth and that the allegations are malicious, defamatory and untrue.

In the proposed suit, the Minister demanded permanent and mandatory injunctions against the publication and dissemination of allegedly defamatory and AI-generated "deepfake" content across social media platforms, including posts, tweets, reels, videos, and other material.

Govt has mandated the sale of petrol with up to 20% ethanol

The government has mandated the sale of petrol with up to 20 per cent ethanol and a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95 across all states and Union Territories from April 1, 2026. The insistence on minimum RON 95 is to prevent engine damage. RON, or Research Octane Number, is a measure of a fuel's resistance to engine knocking (pre-ignition). Knocking occurs when fuel burns unevenly in the engine, causing a pinging sound, loss of power, and possible engine damage over time.

Ethanol naturally has a high octane value (around 108 RON). Blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol increases knock resistance. Ethanol is made from sugarcane, maize, or grain. It is renewable, domestically produced and has cleaner burning than pure petrol.

(With ANI Inputs)

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